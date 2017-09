Dec 31 (Reuters) - Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA (Motodynamiki SA) :

* Says Avgi SA bought 310,999 of its shares for 0.12 million euros ($130,620.00)

Source text: bit.ly/1OmIyzU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)