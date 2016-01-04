FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nedsense reaches agreement on sale of LOFT division
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nedsense reaches agreement on sale of LOFT division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Has reached agreement on sale of LOFT division

* Sale amount a purchase price of 8.0 million euro ($8.7 million)

* The transaction is expected to be completed on 29 February 2016

* Proceeds of transaction will be used to repay all outstanding debt of Nedsense

* In addition executive board and supervisory board of Nedsense intend to declare an interim dividend of 0.03 euro per Nedsense ordinary share

* Following closing of transaction Nedsense will no longer have any operational activities

* Aarts (CEO) and Pullens (COO) will resign as members of executive board and will transfer to LOFT division

* The executive board and the supervisory board are currently exploring alternatives for Nedsense, which may include a sale or liquidation of Nedsense Source text: bit.ly/1mub8Fj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.