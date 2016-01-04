FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herantis Pharma elaborates on its outlook for 2016
January 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Herantis Pharma elaborates on its outlook for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Completed a randomized Phase 2 clinical study in 2015 with its cis-UCA Eye Drops in patients with Dry Eye as disclosed by a company release June 3, 2015

* The study failed to meet the primary endpoints

* Continues discussions for a potential co-development partnership in 2016

* Continues preparations of a first-in-human clinical study with CDNF in Parkinson’s disease as planned

* Maintains its previously disclosed target to start patient recruitment in this Phase 1 clinical study in H1 2016

* Maintains its previous target of announcing at least one commercialization agreement related to its drug candidates by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

