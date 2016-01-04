BRIEF-Sports Direct says Michael Murray is not a director of any co within the group

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc :
* Statement clarifying the role of Michael Murray
* Michael Murray heads up company’s property team for UK and internationally
* Primarily tasked with finding new sites for both our larger format stores and our combined retail and gym units
* Michael has a consultancy arrangement with company, is not paid a salary
* Contrary to recent incorrect press reports is not a director of any company within Sports Direct Group
* Remuneration is based solely on creating value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)