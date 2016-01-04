BRIEF-Sports Direct says Michael Murray is not a director of any co within the group

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc :

* Statement clarifying the role of Michael Murray

* Michael Murray heads up company’s property team for UK and internationally

* Primarily tasked with finding new sites for both our larger format stores and our combined retail and gym units

* Michael has a consultancy arrangement with company, is not paid a salary

* Contrary to recent incorrect press reports is not a director of any company within Sports Direct Group

* Remuneration is based solely on creating value