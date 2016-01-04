BRIEF-JKX Oil & Gas JKX Oil urges investors to vote against Proxima proposals

Jan 4 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* Posting to shareholders circular containing a notice of an EGM to be held on 28 January 2016 requisitioned by Proxima Capital Group Inc

* Resolutions proposed by Proxima are to remove seven out of nine directors from board of JKX and to appoint five of their own nominees as directors

* Believes that Proxima’s proposals are an attempt to seize control of JKX without making a bid for it

* In circular JKX will detail unanimous recommendation of board to vote against resolutions