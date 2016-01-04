FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EC2 lowers FY 2015 forecast, raises FY 2016 and FY 2017 revenue forecast
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 4, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EC2 lowers FY 2015 forecast, raises FY 2016 and FY 2017 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - EC2 SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.2 million) instead of 5.5 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 0.8 million zlotys instead of 1.1 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Raises FY 2016 and FY 2017 revenue forecast

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 11.5 million zlotys versus expected previously 7.3 million zlotys 

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 15.4 million zlotys versus 9.5 million zlotys expected previously

* Lowers FY 2015 forecast as the customers had delayed receiving the company’s services in 2015, resulting in shifting revenue to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9353 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.