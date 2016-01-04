FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global bioenergies extends partnership with Audi
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 4, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Global bioenergies extends partnership with Audi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global Bioenergies SA :

* Widens cooperation with Audi with signature of a new collaboration agreement

* Now signed extension focuses on making Global Bioenergies’ technology accessible for non-biomass derived carbon sources

* New agreement includes the payment of upfront and milestone fees, as well as the possibility for Audi to acquire shares of Global Bioenergies corresponding to less than 1 pct of its capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

