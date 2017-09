Jan 4 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Expects to report net profit of 101 million Swiss francs ($100.7 million) for first 9 months of FY 2015/2016; net profit of 237 million francs resulted for the 9-months period of the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1mAIbae Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0029 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)