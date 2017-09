Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Board confirms that it has received preliminary approaches from third parties regarding a potential offer for Kuoni Group and its businesses

* Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty at this stage that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)