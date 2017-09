Jan 4 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills SA :

* Says Grinco Holdings Limited to enter Indian market with a 1 million euro ($1.09 million) investment

* Announces Chipita Participations Limited 40.0 percent acquisition of Grinco Holdings Limited for 40,000 euro Source text: bit.ly/1VAH9Hl

