Jan 4 (Reuters) - Edip Gayrimenkul Yatirim Sanayi ve Ticaret As :

* Secures 7 million euros ($7.60 million) credit from Burgan Bank with 36 months maturity for restructuring company’s short term debts Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9208 euros)