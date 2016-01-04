FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual sells its Bermuda unit to Beechwood Bermuda Ltd
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual sells its Bermuda unit to Beechwood Bermuda Ltd

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* Sale of Old Mutual (Bermuda) Ltd

* Old Mutual (Bermuda) Holdings completed sale of Old Mutual (Bermuda) Ltd to Beechwood Bermuda Limited on Dec. 31, 2015

* As part of deal, Old Mutual has agreed to provide Beechwood with administration services for three years

* Regulatory approvals required for transfer of future policy administration arrangements are expected to be received by end of Q1 2016

* Other terms of transaction are not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
