Jan 4 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost :

* Says total q4 harvest volume 13.7 thousand tonnes

* Feed sales in Q4 2015 are 19.8 thousand tonnes

* Havsbrún sourced 63.6 thousand tonnes of raw materials in Q4 2015

* The full Q4 2015 report will be released on 24 February 2016 at 06:00 CET