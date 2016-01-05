FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncodesign and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oncodesign and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Oncodesign Biotechnology and Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into strategic drug discovery collaboration

* Goal of collaboration is to generate novel Nanocyclix based compounds for targets of interest to Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Oncodesign will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and research, development and regulatory based milestone payments of up to $80 million per target

* In addition, Oncodesign is eligible to receive tiered royalties and sales based milestones for each product resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
