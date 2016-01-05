FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GRENKELEASING FY 2015 new business volume up 26 pct at EUR 1.70 bln
January 5, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GRENKELEASING FY 2015 new business volume up 26 pct at EUR 1.70 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - GRENKELEASING AG :

* GRENKE Group Leasing’s new business in 2015 totalled 1,359.9 million euros ($1.47 billion)for a year-on-year rise of 20.1 pct

* GRENKE Group Factoring’s new business in 2015 reached 324.6 million euros for a year-on-year increase of 55.5 pct

* New business volume of GRENKE Group (including franchise partners) amounted to 1,704.1 million euros (2014: 1,352.9 million euros) for growth of 26.0 pct

* Considers offering shareholders option of receiving dividend, in whole or in part, in form of company shares or entirely in form of a cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
