FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says provides fingerprint technology to automotive market
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 5, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says provides fingerprint technology to automotive market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC)

* Says provides fingerprint sensor technology to the automotive market

* Says during 2015 FPC has together with other industry leaders developed solutions to enable the use of FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications

* Says solutions have been evaluated by leading global car makers and other companies in the automotive industry, and as a result FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor module FPC1025 has been selected for further development and integration into commercial applications for the automotive industry.

* FPC estimates that a number of public demonstrations will be conducted embedding FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications during 2016, and that commercial launches can take place after 2016

* FPC says does not expect any substantial revenues during 2016 from the automotive industry, and any such revenues are included in the communicated revenue guidance of 6,500-8,500 MSEK for 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.