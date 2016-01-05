BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment to invest in two loan portfolios and sell Zama portfolio

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces an investment in two non-performing loan portfolios and sale of Zama portfolio

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2016

* Has acquired a 25 pct share in two portfolios of non-performing loans with a combined gross book value of about 96 million euros ($103.9 million) from two different sellers

* Sale, after repayment of debt and transaction costs, is expected to generate approximately 3.6 million euros of net proceeds to the company Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9241 euros)