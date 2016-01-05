FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment to invest in two loan portfolios and sell Zama portfolio
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment to invest in two loan portfolios and sell Zama portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces an investment in two non-performing loan portfolios and sale of Zama portfolio

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2016

* Has acquired a 25 pct share in two portfolios of non-performing loans with a combined gross book value of about 96 million euros ($103.9 million) from two different sellers

* Sale, after repayment of debt and transaction costs, is expected to generate approximately 3.6 million euros of net proceeds to the company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.