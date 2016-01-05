FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKScan Sweden AB sells shares in Gotlands Slagteri and in Svensk Butikskött
January 5, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HKScan Sweden AB sells shares in Gotlands Slagteri and in Svensk Butikskött

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* HKScan Sweden AB sells its 25 pct stakes in Gotlands Slakteri AB and in Svensk Butikskött AB to the main shareholder of Svensk Butikskött, headed by Managing Director Thomas Östlund

* HKScan has divested its 25 pct stake in Svensk Lantbrukstjänst AB to Svenska Köttföretagen and one pct stake to Konvex AB

* The divestment finalizes forming a new joint venture in the Swedish meat industry

* Transactions have no impact on financial result of HKScan Source text: bit.ly/1JqVdl4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

