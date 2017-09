Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment CO :

* Says Anthos Properties acquired on Dec. 30 5.4 million Pangaea shares for 19.0 million euro ($20.50 million)

* Says Invel Real Estate II B.V. acquired on Dec. 30 162.0 million Pangaea shares for 575.0 million euro Source text: bit.ly/1OIIxsb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)