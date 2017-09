Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut Reit :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit at 1.5 billion lira ($504.88 million)

* Sees forecasts approximately 11,000 units may be sold in FY 2016

* Sees total sales value of the mentioned units is estimated to be 7.6 billion lira Source text for Eikon:

