Jan 5 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Has signed agreement end of 2015 with Købstædernes Forsikring and Popermo Forsikring on the further development and maintenance of the insurance companies’ shared business platform

* The medium-sized, double-digit million Danish crown agreement initially runs for three years and four months Source text for Eikon:

