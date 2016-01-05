FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aspocomp lowers its profit forecast for 2015
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 5, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aspocomp lowers its profit forecast for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Says is lowering its profit forecast for 2015 due to the weaker order intake during the end of the year

* Sees 2015 net sales to amount to about 17.5 million euros ($18.82 million)

* Sees 2015 operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to amount to about loss 0.9 million euros

* Previously estimated that its net sales in 2015 would be between 18 and 20 million euros and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between loss 0.7 and profit 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.