BRIEF-Qliro says faces 5.7 mln euro tax hit in Finland, to appeal decision
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Qliro says faces 5.7 mln euro tax hit in Finland, to appeal decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Publ AB

* Finnish tax administration seeks to impose additional tax on a Qliro Group subsidiary

* Says Finnish tax administration has, pertaining to financial year 2012, decided to impose an additional tax of approx. EUR 3.8 million and a tax increase of approx. EUR 1.9 million against CDON AB’s Finnish subsidiary CDON Alandia AB.

* Says refutes tax administration’s view and intends to appeal decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
