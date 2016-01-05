FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bwin.Party fourth-quarter net revenue rises 5 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
January 5, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin.Party fourth-quarter net revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* q4 net revenue up 5% on last year driven by sports betting and casino

* underlying fundamentals remain strong with further product enhancements, euro championship, fy benefit of cost savings expected to drive growth in 2016

* underlying fundamentals remain strong with further product enhancements, euro championship and cost savings expected to drive growth in 2016

* one-off receipt of circa eur 10m expected to be received in q2 2016 through kalixa on sale of visa europe to visa inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

