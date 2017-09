Jan 5 (Reuters) - G5 Entertainment publ AB :

* Preliminary results October -December 2015

* Sees quarterly revenue of about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.73 million); up 21 pct

* For full year 2015, forecasts revenue of about 383 million crowns

($1 = 8.5219 Swedish crowns)