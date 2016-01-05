FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group: administrators ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group
#Bankruptcy News
January 5, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group: administrators ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Administrators John Huppertz and Ben Meijs ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group BV and its subsidiaries Dolcis BV, Manfield BV, Invito BV and PRO Sport BV

* Also Macintosh E-commerce B.V. and MRG STM B.V. have submitted a request at the Court of Limburg to convert the suspension of payments into bankruptcy

* Management of Scapino asks suspension of payment and requested the court to also appoint John Huppertz and Ben Meijs as administrators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

