BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group: administrators ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Administrators John Huppertz and Ben Meijs ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group BV and its subsidiaries Dolcis BV, Manfield BV, Invito BV and PRO Sport BV

* Also Macintosh E-commerce B.V. and MRG STM B.V. have submitted a request at the Court of Limburg to convert the suspension of payments into bankruptcy

* Management of Scapino asks suspension of payment and requested the court to also appoint John Huppertz and Ben Meijs as administrators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)