Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* With a property turnover of 105 million euros ($113.5 million), FY 2015 was the third best in the 30-year history

* In FY total of 2,043 properties were sold for 105.1 million euros, increase of about 2 pct versus previous year

* Due to the very good result, expects attractive dividend for the past financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)