FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mosman Oil says to review sale and purchase agreement for South Taranak deal
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mosman Oil says to review sale and purchase agreement for South Taranak deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Noted fall in brent oil price with regard to its acquisition of South Taranaki Energy Project in New Zealand

* Has elected to issue a review notice to Origin Energy Limited,under terms of Origin sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”)

* SPA also contains provisions for either party to cancel SPA if New Zealand government consent conditions are not satisfied by 31 January 2016

* If brent oil price remains below USD 40/bbl for 15 consecutive business days, provision that will lead to good faith negotiations of amendments to SPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.