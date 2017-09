Jan 5 (Reuters) - Arbul Entegre :

* To increase share capital to 36.2 million lira ($12.16 million) from 27.0 million lira through bonus issues

* To distribute 33.94 percent B group bonus shares to shareholders

($1 = 2.9763 liras)