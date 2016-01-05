BRIEF-Home Retail confirms it rejected Sainsbury approach in Nov

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Home Retail Group Plc

* Statement regarding Sainsbury’s announcement

* Confirms that in November 2015 it received an approach from Sainsbury’s regarding a possible cash and share offer

* Board of Home Retail Group rejected approach which undervalued Home Retail Group and its long-term prospects

* Can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made

* Board will issue a further statement if and when appropriate