BRIEF-Home Retail confirms it rejected Sainsbury approach in Nov

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Home Retail Group Plc
* Statement regarding Sainsbury’s announcement
* Confirms that in November 2015 it received an approach from Sainsbury’s regarding a possible cash and share offer
* Board of Home Retail Group rejected approach which undervalued Home Retail Group and its long-term prospects
* Can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made
* Board will issue a further statement if and when appropriate