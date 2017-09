Jan 5 (Reuters) - Trigano SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 311.1 million euros ($333.6 million) versus 240.6 million euros a year ago

* In the second half-year, Trigano sales should globally evolve in line with the development of the motorhome market in Europe  Source text: bit.ly/1JVrnQy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)