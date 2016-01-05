FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep to sell 33 million shares in NN Group
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep to sell 33 million shares in NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Is to sell 33 million shares in NN Group NV with its stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital expected to decrease to 16.2 pct from 25.8 pct

* As part of transaction, NN Group has stated its intention to repurchase NN Group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of 250 million euros ($268.2 million)

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on Jan. 6, 2016

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank and JP Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators for the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
