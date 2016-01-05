FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Liquide invests c. 40 mln euros in new Colombian carbon dioxide production unit
January 5, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Air Liquide invests c. 40 mln euros in new Colombian carbon dioxide production unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Air Liquide SA :

* Will build and operate a new facility consisting of a carbon dioxide production unit and a cogeneration unit in Colombia

* Company’s new facility in Tocancipa is expected to begin commercial production in late 2016

* Investment of around 40 million euros ($42.9 million)

* Air liquide will supply carbon dioxide as well as nitrogen, electricity, refrigerated water, compressed air and steam to Coca-Cola FEMSA’s largest bottling facility in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

