Jan 6 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Sale of Ellipse Technologies to NuVasive boosts net asset value (NAV) per HBM-share by 9.70 Swiss francs (+6.5 pct)

* HBM Healthcare Investments owns directly and indirectly (through MedFocus fund) 32 percent of Ellipse Technologies Source text - bit.ly/1mAYxjM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)