Jan 7 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Starts procedure to terminate JV with Resilux

* Issues Deadlock Notice to Resilux under the terms of the Airolux joint venture agreement, to initiate procedures terminating the relationship

* Buy-out of joint venture will allow ATG to accelerate Airopack growth potential, improve time to market, reduce costs, and enhance organizational footprint  Source text for Eikon:

