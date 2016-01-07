FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi gains commercial rights for relistor, deflux, solesta from Pharmaswiss
January 7, 2016

BRIEF-Sobi gains commercial rights for relistor, deflux, solesta from Pharmaswiss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)(Sobi) (STO: SOBI) today announced that the company has gained commercial rights from the Swiss based company PharmaSwiss SA, to distribute Relistor, Deflux and Solesta in a territory including Western Europe, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and also for Relistor in Russia

* Sobi will handle all commercial activities in the territory including launch, market and patient access and promotion activities, while PharmaSwiss will be responsible for manufacturing, providing the finished products and products’ information

* The products, one pharmaceutical and two medical devices, are all approved for specialty care indications

* In June 2013, Sobi announced its first distribution agreement with PharmaSwiss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
