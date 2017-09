Jan 5 (Reuters) - Galatasaray :

* Agrees with player Ryan Henk Donk and his club Kasimpasa Sportif AS for his transfer

* To pay 2.5 million euros ($2.69 million) transfer fee to Kasimpasa Sportif

