BRIEF-Ipsen and Galderma expand current distribution agreement for Dysport

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and Galderma expand current distribution agreement for Dysport in aesthetic indications to some Asia-Pacific territories

* Clinical study will be funded by Galderma in exchange for right to use results of study to support regulatory filing in China

* Is running a phase 3 study for Dysport in glabellar lines in China, for which a launch is expected beyond 2020

* Ipsen acquires the intellectual property for Galderma's liquid toxin in the APAC2 territory