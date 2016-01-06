FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsen and Galderma expand current distribution agreement for Dysport
#Healthcare
January 6, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen and Galderma expand current distribution agreement for Dysport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and Galderma expand current distribution agreement for Dysport in aesthetic indications to some Asia-Pacific territories

* Clinical study will be funded by Galderma in exchange for right to use results of study to support regulatory filing in China

* Is running a phase 3 study for Dysport in glabellar lines in China, for which a launch is expected beyond 2020

* Ipsen acquires the intellectual property for Galderma’s liquid toxin in the APAC2 territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
