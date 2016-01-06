FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals rights issue fully subscribed
#Healthcare
January 6, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals rights issue fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Says rights issue was fully subscribed

* Rights issue resulted in gross proceeds of 111.8 million Norwegian crowns ($12.54 million)via issuance of 149,045,985 new shares at 0.75 crown per share

* Based on exchange rate as of Jan. 5, this corresponds to net proceeds of 82.8 million Danish crowns ($11.93 million) before redemption of debt, and 22.8 million crowns after redemption of 60.0 million crowns of debt

* Following redemption of debt, Serendex will have sufficient working capital until end of May 2016

* Says will continue to investigate opportunities for entering into strategic partnerships or mergers and/or licensing deals to strengthen financial position Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9121 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 6.9417 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
