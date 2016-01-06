BRIEF-Hugo Games sees 2016 net revenue to grow over 10 times

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Aims to have at least five million daily active users (DAU‘s) by the end of 2018

* Within the next 3 years aims to have an average net revenue per daily active user of at least 0.15 Danish crown

* Within the next 3 years aims to reach a positive cash flow

* In 2016 has product pipeline of seven titles that will all be released globally

* For 2016 estimates net revenue growth of more than ten times compared to that of 2015

* For 2016 sees net revenue of 35.4 million Danish crowns ($5.10 million) to 43.3 million crowns, EBITDA of 5.1 million crowns - 12.5 million crowns

* To invest around of 15 million crowns in development of new games

