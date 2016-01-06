FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Lewis maintains profit expectations on Xmas sales up 4.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Lewis maintains profit expectations on Xmas sales up 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - John Lewis Partnership Plc

* Total sales at the John Lewis Partnership in the six weeks to Saturday 2 January were up 4.1% from the same period last year to £1,811.1m

* Waitrose gross sales (excluding fuel) were £859.8m, up 1.2% compared with last year and down 1.4% on a like-for-like basis

* John Lewis department stores gross sales were £951.3m, up 6.9% compared with last year and up 5.1% on a like-for-like basis

* Expectations for profit before Partnership Bonus, tax and exceptionals for the year ending 30 January 2016 remains unchanged at between £270m and £320m versus £342.7m last year

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
