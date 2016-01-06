FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora says 2015 revenues at 16.7 bln DKK
January 6, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora says 2015 revenues at 16.7 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pandora

* Says based on preliminary reporting, Pandora’s revenue for 2015 increased approximately 40 pct compared to 2014 to 16.7 billion Danish crowns which compares to a financial guidance of above DKK 16 billion

* Says other financial guidance remains unchanged

* Says Pandora continues to expect an EBITDA margin of around 37 pct

* Says all geographic regions contributed with double digit growth in local currency in fourth quarter 

* Says CAPEX is expected to be approximately 1 billion Danish crowns and the tax rate is expected to be 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

