BRIEF-FIT Biotech to focus on gene therapy
January 7, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FIT Biotech to focus on gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* To focus on gene therapy

* Has reviewed company’s on-going development projects and made strategic decision to develop applications for gene therapy besides vaccine development

* Will initiate commercialization of gene therapy applications upon obtaining additional data and when corresponding industrial rights are secured

* Says development of therapeutic vaccine against bovine papilloma virus and Ebola did not meet with company’s objectives so these two projects will be discontinued

* Development of other projects will proceed as planned

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
