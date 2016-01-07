BRIEF-FIT Biotech to focus on gene therapy

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* To focus on gene therapy

* Has reviewed company’s on-going development projects and made strategic decision to develop applications for gene therapy besides vaccine development

* Will initiate commercialization of gene therapy applications upon obtaining additional data and when corresponding industrial rights are secured

* Says development of therapeutic vaccine against bovine papilloma virus and Ebola did not meet with company’s objectives so these two projects will be discontinued

* Development of other projects will proceed as planned

