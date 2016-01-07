FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transgene secures up to 30 mln euro new funding
January 7, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene secures up to 30 mln euro new funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Secures new funding of up to 30 million euros ($32.5 million)

* Funding is combination of 20 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and 10 million euros in financing from its major shareholder, Institut Merieux

* Says restructuring finalised, giving way to clinical development plan

* Plan translates into the reduction of some fifty percent of the total number of employees compared to the number at the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
