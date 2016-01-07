BRIEF-Transgene secures up to 30 mln euro new funding

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :
* Secures new funding of up to 30 million euros ($32.5 million)
* Funding is combination of 20 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and 10 million euros in financing from its major shareholder, Institut Merieux
* Says restructuring finalised, giving way to clinical development plan
* Plan translates into the reduction of some fifty percent of the total number of employees compared to the number at the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)