FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Majestic Wine comparable retail sales up 7.3 pct for Christmas period
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 7, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Majestic Wine comparable retail sales up 7.3 pct for Christmas period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word pct in headline)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc :

* Company delivers about 30 pct of total sales for 10 weeks of Christmas trading from 27 October 2015 to 4 January 2016

* Total sales growth was 42.6 pct compared to same period last year, boosted by acquisition of Naked Wines

* Majestic retail like for like sales grew 7.3 pct period vs a decline of 1.7 pct in comparator period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.