FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RoodMicrotec reports 3 pct sales growth in 2015
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
January 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RoodMicrotec reports 3 pct sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Says preliminary sales in 2015 were 10.3 million euros ($11.1 million) compared to 10.0 million euros in 2014, a 3 percent increase

* Says second half of 2015 sales reflected of 5.3 million euros, an increase of 9 percent compared to first half of 2015 (4.9 million euros)

* New major long-term orders in the automotive and industrial market, which were concluded in 2015, are to contribute to further expected growth for 2016 and beyond

* Marked growth expected for 2016

* Sales in the second half of 2016 are anticipated to be higher than in the first half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.