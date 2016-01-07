BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter sells portfolio of 30 properties in Härnösand

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Sells in Härnösand

* Has sold a portfolio of 30 properties in Härnösand of about 84,000 square metres

* Buyers are local companies Westerlind Fastigheter i Härnösand AB/ Landsorten Invest AB

* Underlying property value amounts to 342.5 million Swedish crowns ($40.0 million)

* Change of possession will take place Jan. 12, 2016

* Transaction takes form as company transaction

* It will give a result, including transaction cost, of about 5 million crowns

