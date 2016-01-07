FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter sells portfolio of 30 properties in Härnösand
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter sells portfolio of 30 properties in Härnösand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Sells in Härnösand

* Has sold a portfolio of 30 properties in Härnösand of about 84,000 square metres

* Buyers are local companies Westerlind Fastigheter i Härnösand AB/ Landsorten Invest AB

* Underlying property value amounts to 342.5 million Swedish crowns ($40.0 million)

* Change of possession will take place Jan. 12, 2016

* Transaction takes form as company transaction

* It will give a result, including transaction cost, of about 5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5663 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.