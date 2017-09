Jan 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Standard Chartered Plc announces board change

* Mike Rees will step down from board and his role as deputy group chief executive on April 30 2016

* Mike Rees, deputy group chief executive has made a decision to retire from group

* Prior to his retirement, Rees will continue to support Bill Winters, group CEO, and Andy Halford, group chief financial officer