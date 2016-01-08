FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties says CFO to also be responsible for centre based operations
January 8, 2016

BRIEF-Intu Properties says CFO to also be responsible for centre based operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Changes to management structure

* julian Wilkinson has been appointed as asset management director, responsible for optimising performance of Intu’s uk shopping centres

* With these appointments and changes, former role of chief operating officer will not be directly replaced

* martin Breeden has been appointed development director, with responsibility for development across UK

* Matthew Roberts, chief financial officer, will assume responsibility for centre based operations whilst retaining his existing responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
