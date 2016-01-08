FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enea acquires US vendor of network management system
January 8, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enea acquires US vendor of network management system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Acquires Centered Logic LLC, a network management system vendor 

* Sees acquisition of Centered Logic to add small positive contribution to earnings of Enea group during 2016

* Purchase consideration consists of $1.3 million upfront payment and earn-out component over 3 years corresponding to the development of the acquired business, capped at $2.2 million

* Transaction is estimated to be completed in Jan. 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1PS0ljq

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

